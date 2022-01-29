Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Acquired by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,477 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Life Storage worth $14,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Life Storage by 7,795.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 69,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Life Storage by 143.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 349,910 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp acquired a new position in Life Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $28,685,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Life Storage by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,136,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,052,000 after purchasing an additional 14,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Life Storage by 1.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LSI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.11.

In other Life Storage news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $585,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,560 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $134.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $154.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 141.34%.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

