LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.17

Shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.17 and traded as high as $2.45. LightPath Technologies shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 121,056 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.53.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.32.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.79 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPTH. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in LightPath Technologies by 55.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LightPath Technologies by 66.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 120,870 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter worth $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 363.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 148,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. 25.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.