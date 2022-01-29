Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lincoln National in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.06 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.81.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $68.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.66. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $44.59 and a 52-week high of $77.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,784,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,843,000 after purchasing an additional 410,011 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,766,000 after purchasing an additional 46,729 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 12.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,915,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,219,000 after purchasing an additional 314,291 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,968,000 after buying an additional 51,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 8.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,414,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,737,000 after buying an additional 192,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

