Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Linde worth $95,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Linde by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,297,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,157,130,000 after buying an additional 89,235 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Linde by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,327,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,983,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Linde by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,052,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,355,620,000 after purchasing an additional 32,472 shares in the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its stake in Linde by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,036,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,477,526,000 after purchasing an additional 105,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Linde by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,968,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,436,528,000 after purchasing an additional 367,853 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $314.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $330.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.26. The stock has a market cap of $161.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. Linde plc has a one year low of $241.88 and a one year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale upped their target price on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research raised Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.40.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

