Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Now Covered by HSBC

Analysts at HSBC started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. raised their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lithium Americas from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

NYSE LAC opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.88. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $41.56. The company has a current ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth $50,690,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,241,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,042,000 after purchasing an additional 84,597 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth $42,229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 1,404.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,839,000 after purchasing an additional 787,620 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 75,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

