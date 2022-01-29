Lonza Group Ltd to Post FY2026 Earnings of $3.14 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Lonza Group in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger forecasts that the company will earn $3.14 per share for the year.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

LZAGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group raised Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lonza Group from CHF 850 to CHF 900 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.50.

OTCMKTS LZAGY opened at $67.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.61. Lonza Group has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $86.31.

About Lonza Group

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.