Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a decrease of 67.0% from the December 31st total of 208,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lulus Fashion Lounge stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.72% of Lulus Fashion Lounge at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on LVLU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.
Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $106.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.45 million. Equities analysts predict that Lulus Fashion Lounge will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lulus Fashion Lounge Company Profile
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.
