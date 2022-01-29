Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 716.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:LUMIF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.31. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,742. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41. Luminex Resources has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $0.77.

Luminex Resources Company Profile

Luminex Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties focuses on gold and copper. Its project includes Condor, Pegasus, Tarqui and Cascas. The company was founded on March 16, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

