Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 716.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
OTCMKTS:LUMIF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.31. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,742. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41. Luminex Resources has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $0.77.
Luminex Resources Company Profile
