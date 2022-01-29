LunchMoney 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One LunchMoney coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LunchMoney has a market capitalization of $250,409.63 and $1.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded up 91% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LunchMoney

LunchMoney (CRYPTO:LMY) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,000,000 coins. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

