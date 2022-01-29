Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Bought by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,842,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640,410 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 1.44% of Lyft worth $259,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $35.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.98. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.92.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. The firm had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Lyft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.97.

In other Lyft news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 4,283 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $197,403.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,411 shares of company stock worth $1,307,732 over the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

