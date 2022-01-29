Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,452 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 8,986 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,496 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 9.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LYFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Lyft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.97.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.92.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $399,096.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,732. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

