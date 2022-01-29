Lympo Market Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31,794.00 (LMT)

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 29th. Lympo Market Token has a total market capitalization of $82,681.90 and $31,794.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lympo Market Token has traded up 21.6% against the dollar. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00049289 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,527.42 or 0.06700599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00055594 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,698.08 or 0.99943548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00054477 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Lympo Market Token Profile

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

