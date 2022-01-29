M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Bought by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 138.2% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 50.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 49.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 76.4% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDC. Raymond James decreased their price target on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.42. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

