M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $789.33

Shares of M.P. Evans Group plc (LON:MPE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 789.33 ($10.65) and traded as low as GBX 774.80 ($10.45). M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at GBX 830 ($11.20), with a volume of 3,454 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £453.98 million and a PE ratio of 13.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 828.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 789.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. M.P. Evans Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.49%.

In other M.P. Evans Group news, insider Matthew Coulson sold 2,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 824 ($11.12), for a total value of £22,462.24 ($30,305.23).

About M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE)

M.P. Evans Group plc, through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and develops oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

