M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $789.33

M.P. Evans Group plc (LON:MPE)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 789.33 ($10.65) and traded as low as GBX 774.80 ($10.45). M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at GBX 830 ($11.20), with a volume of 3,454 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 828.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 789.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £453.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61.

Get M.P. Evans Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. M.P. Evans Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.49%.

In other news, insider Matthew Coulson sold 2,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 824 ($11.12), for a total transaction of £22,462.24 ($30,305.23).

About M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE)

M.P. Evans Group plc, through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and develops oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for M.P. Evans Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.P. Evans Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.