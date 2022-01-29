Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%.
MCBC opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $310.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.80. Macatawa Bank has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $10.66.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.
Macatawa Bank Company Profile
Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.
