Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%.

MCBC opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $310.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.80. Macatawa Bank has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $10.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 129.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 49.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 6.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

