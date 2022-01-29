Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,035,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 3.14% of Integer worth $92,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Integer by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $504,730,000 after purchasing an additional 178,900 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 810,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,380,000 after acquiring an additional 120,448 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 2,199.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 125,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,247,000 after acquiring an additional 120,410 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,663,000 after acquiring an additional 91,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 182,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,167,000 after acquiring an additional 75,842 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Integer alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE ITGR opened at $77.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.05. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $101.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $305.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.23 million. Integer had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integer news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $611,164.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.