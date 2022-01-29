Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 13,724 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,564,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,724 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 4.66% of Minerals Technologies worth $109,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,615,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the third quarter worth $478,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth $682,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 24.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,707,000 after purchasing an additional 64,156 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $638,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,492. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTX opened at $69.78 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.59 and a 12 month high of $88.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

