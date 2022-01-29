Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 83,953 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,236,873 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 83,953 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.21% of EOG Resources worth $99,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 741 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,665,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,722 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in EOG Resources by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 80,840 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Argus raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.41.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $109.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.08 and a 52-week high of $111.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.03%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

