Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,148,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,861 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $99,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FMX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3,867.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,011,000 after acquiring an additional 503,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMX opened at $75.27 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $67.74 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.23 and a 200 day moving average of $81.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. HSBC lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

