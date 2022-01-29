Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 5,427 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,427 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of Hershey worth $128,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Hershey by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.70.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $1,983,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,279 shares of company stock worth $5,351,797 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HSY opened at $196.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $143.58 and a twelve month high of $202.89. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.60.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

