MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MMYT. TheStreet upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -84.90 and a beta of 1.38. MakeMyTrip has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $39.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,558,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,129,000 after acquiring an additional 329,555 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 9.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,262,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,092,000 after purchasing an additional 457,567 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 6.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,912,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,581,000 after buying an additional 254,207 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,903,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,459,000 after buying an additional 327,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,561,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,968,000 after purchasing an additional 60,848 shares during the last quarter. 37.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

