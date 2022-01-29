MakiSwap Price Hits $0.0177 on Major Exchanges (MAKI)

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $160,083.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One MakiSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00048848 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,534.03 or 0.06715325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00054465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,617.37 or 0.99688261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00052146 BTC.

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MakiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MakiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

