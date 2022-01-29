Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Update

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, an increase of 2,450.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MKTAY opened at $36.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.91. Makita has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $65.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.52.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Makita had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 10.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Makita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Makita

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

