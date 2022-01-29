Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.29. Malibu Boats reported earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $7.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.67 to $8.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Malibu Boats.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MBUU. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

Malibu Boats stock traded up $2.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.66. The company had a trading volume of 304,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,147. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,108,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth about $7,638,000. Cim LLC grew its position in Malibu Boats by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Malibu Boats by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Malibu Boats by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 69,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 38,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.