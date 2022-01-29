Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,249 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of SI-BONE worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SI-BONE by 126.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in SI-BONE by 8.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in SI-BONE by 109,687.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SIBN opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.75 and a quick ratio of 12.04. The company has a market cap of $625.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $22.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 58.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SIBN shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $43,584.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $138,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,526 shares of company stock valued at $420,714. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.