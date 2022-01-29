Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 1,765 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 18.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Fort L.P. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 46.6% during the third quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 175.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at about $1,838,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 57.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI opened at $72.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.55. The company has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.65%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,460 shares of company stock worth $4,536,359 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JCI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

