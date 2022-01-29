Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 300 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

NYSE:IBM opened at $134.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.30. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

