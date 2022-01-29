Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 3,207 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 95.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 15,455 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Corteva by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,299,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,547,000 after acquiring an additional 80,054 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Corteva by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 83,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Corteva by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,383,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,741,000 after acquiring an additional 159,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Corteva by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $47.46 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital started coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

