Manchester Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,690 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter worth approximately $17,990,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,610,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,725,000 after purchasing an additional 785,820 shares during the period. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter worth $14,716,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter worth $10,521,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 680.8% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 573,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pershing Square Tontine alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSTH opened at $19.84 on Friday. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.93.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Tontine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square Tontine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.