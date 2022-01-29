Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $307,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,762 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 416.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $92.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.14 billion, a PE ratio of -177.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.63 and its 200-day moving average is $101.32. General Electric has a 12 month low of $85.12 and a 12 month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -61.54%.

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.69.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

