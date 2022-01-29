Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $491,000 Stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

GBX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of GBX stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.07 and a 12 month high of $50.21.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $550.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.55 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 4.02%. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.35%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

