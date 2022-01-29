Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $504,000 Position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 27.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,423 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Consolidated Water by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Consolidated Water by 18.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 278,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 43,260 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 371,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Shares of CWCO stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.39. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $15.37.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.