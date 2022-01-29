Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $572,000 Stake in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,218 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARTNA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Artesian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Artesian Resources in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ARTNA opened at $48.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.66 and a 200-day moving average of $41.10. Artesian Resources Co. has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $48.77. The company has a market cap of $455.53 million, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $24.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Analysts expect that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 59.44%.

In related news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $201,067.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

