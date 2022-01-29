Manchester Capital Management LLC Invests $262,000 in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)

Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at $25,266,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at $46,620,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at $50,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CZOO opened at $4.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.10. Cazoo Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $13.85.

Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.

