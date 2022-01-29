Manchester Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $195.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.95. The stock has a market cap of $92.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total value of $293,363.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $972,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,076 shares of company stock worth $6,896,584 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

