Mariner Investment Group LLC Makes New $99,000 Investment in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO)

Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Velocity Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Velocity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,140,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,926,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Velocity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Velocity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Velocity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000.

VELO stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

