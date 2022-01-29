MarketAxess Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,050 call options on the company. This is an increase of 665% compared to the typical volume of 268 call options.

MKTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.00.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $335.31 on Friday. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $321.17 and a 12 month high of $589.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $378.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.51.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.