Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 71.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $159.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 112.24 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.50 and a twelve month high of $171.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The company’s revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $588,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,287. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Cowen upped their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.75.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

