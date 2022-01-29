Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th.

Matson has increased its dividend by 29.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Matson has a payout ratio of 17.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Matson to earn $10.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

MATX opened at $98.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Matson has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $99.19.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $6.53. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matson will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Matson news, EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 7,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $636,936.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $250,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,982 shares of company stock worth $3,088,820 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Matson stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 947.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,191 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.05% of Matson worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

