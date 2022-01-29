Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.83

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 159104 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTTR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Matterport from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.31.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. Analysts forecast that Matterport Inc will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,819,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,185,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,594,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,839,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

