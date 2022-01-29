Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.45

Shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 83630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average is $8.29.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WIZP)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

