MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $483.00

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 483 ($6.52) and last traded at GBX 501 ($6.76), with a volume of 3723 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 507 ($6.84).

The firm has a market capitalization of £439.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 20.82 and a current ratio of 21.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 692.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 882.26.

In related news, insider Richard Douglas acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,112 ($15.00) per share, with a total value of £222,400 ($300,053.97).

MaxCyte, Inc operates as a cell-based therapies and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its transfection systems include MaxCyte STX, a scalable transfection system that uses flow electroporation technology for the engineering of cells for a range of applications; MaxCyte VLX, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GT, a non-viral cell-engineering technology designed for clinical use.

