McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Pavion Blue Capital LLC

Pavion Blue Capital LLC cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,840 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 49,826 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 5,564 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $256.09 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.54 and its 200-day moving average is $248.22.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.91%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.18.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

