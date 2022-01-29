McDonald’s’ (MCD) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MCD. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $277.18.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s stock opened at $256.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.22.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $1,125,000. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in McDonald’s by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 11,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $2,995,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.