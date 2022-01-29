Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Short Interest Up 166.7% in January

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Medicine Man Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Get Medicine Man Technologies alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHWZ traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,716. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01. Medicine Man Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $3.25.

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of advisory and consulting services related to cannabis cultivation. It operates through the following segments: Products; Licensing and Consulting; And Corporate, Infrastructure, and Other. The Products segment sells merchandise directly to customers via e-commerce portals, through the proprietary websites and retail location.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Medicine Man Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicine Man Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.