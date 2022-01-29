Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Short Interest Up 844.4% in January

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 844.4% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MCVEF remained flat at $$31.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.18. Medicover AB has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $37.25.
About Medicover AB (publ)
Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?
Receive News & Ratings for Medicover AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicover AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.