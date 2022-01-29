Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Short Interest Up 844.4% in January

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 844.4% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MCVEF remained flat at $$31.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.18. Medicover AB has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $37.25.

About Medicover AB (publ)

Medicover AB (publ) provides healthcare and diagnostic services in Germany, Germany, Romania, Ukraine, Poland, Belarus, Moldova, Serbia, Turkey, Georgia, Bulgaria, Sweden, India, Hungary, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Healthcare Services and Diagnostic Services. The company's diagnostic services comprise various tests, including allergy and autoimmune diagnostics, bacteriology, parasitology, biochemistry and immunochemistry, blood group diagnostics/transfusion medicine, tumour markers, clinical chemistry, cytology, haematology, histopathology, human genetics, hygiene, immunology and immunochemistry, infectious diseases, microbiology, molecular biology, and pharmacology/toxicology.

