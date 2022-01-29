Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) Short Interest Down 93.3% in January

Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of MVRBF stock remained flat at $$1.04 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. Medivir AB has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $1.36.
About Medivir AB (publ)
