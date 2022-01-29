Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) Short Interest Down 93.3% in January

Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MVRBF stock remained flat at $$1.04 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. Medivir AB has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $1.36.

Get Medivir AB (publ) alerts:

About Medivir AB (publ)

Medivir AB engages in the development of pharmaceuticals products. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of transformative active cancer drugs. Its portfolio includes proprietary pipeline such as remetinostat, birinapant, MV-818, MV-828, and MIV-711 projects; and partnership pipeline which covers xerclear and MIV-802 project.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Medivir AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medivir AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.