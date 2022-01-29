Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 1,115 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,598 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Solar were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 10,102.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 96,786 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 6.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,123 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 14.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in First Solar by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,620 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the second quarter valued at $4,360,000. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total transaction of $133,404.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,003 shares of company stock valued at $307,454. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.19.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $73.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.71 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.83.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

