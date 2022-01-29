Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 94 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 786,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,108,000 after purchasing an additional 46,026 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4.2% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter worth $2,887,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,297,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 132.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,503,000 after acquiring an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.20.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $317.76 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.82 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $351.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.90.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

